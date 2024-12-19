By guest columnist Leonora Davalo

2025 PROMISES TO BECOME OPEN SEASON on socially irresponsible insurance providers and healthcare mega-corporations.

UnitedHealthcare raked in a tidy $16 billion last year. In 2024, it achieved its CEO-mandated profit target by employing an AI model with a 90% known error rate to deny insurance coverage to patients, some of whom died as a result.

The deceased had faithfully paid their insurance premiums, only to be shamefully cheated when they most needed the help their insurance policies were compelled to deliver by law. How this isn’t criminal is beyond most people’s comprehension.

Meanwhile, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson (net worth: $120 million) took home a whopping $10.2 million last year while many elderly Americans lived on canned pet food and cold rice because they had to choose between nutrition and their meds. The exploitative environment around insurance providers, the medical and pharmaceutical industries, and government, is literally killing people.