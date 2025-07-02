Image by Marc Pascual from Pixabay , modified by author.

By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

THE DOG SHEEP WHISTLER was the first title that came to mind when approaching the keyboard this morning. Perhaps readers can suggest a better one. But please be respectful.

You know about whom we speak.

A professional dog whistler has won the Democratic Party primary in New York City, home to not only the Western world’s largest Jewish population outside Israel but also the largest Italian population outside Italy. Unknown to most outsiders, there is a huge cultural overlap of these seemingly distinct ethnic groups that have more in common than they have differences.

Both groups are products of a diaspora, the Jews driven out of Europe by widespread anti-Semitism, endless pogroms, and the Holocaust. Fully half the population of Sicily and Italy (20 million) fled the island during the late 19th and early 20th century, the result of a government that failed to provide the basic social contract, widespread hunger, and out of control crime, conditions exacerbated by the Catholic Church’s firm opposition to any form of democratic governance.

Left: The Democratic Party favourite, Zohran Mamdani. Right: former NY governor Andrew Cuomo

If I had to cast my vote for mayor of the world’s most vibrant city on the strength of the candidate’s smile, I’d select the dude on the left. That’s how today’s ideologized youth, as well as those who think they will get free bus rides and continue to suck the teat of a collapsing social assistance network, will vote. Zohran Mamdani will become NYC’s next mayor on a platform of unachievable, empty promises.

That’s how sheeples think and vote. They go for the con artist with the broadest smile.

But, if I had any sense of history, or was at all concerned about the survival of an increasingly fragile democracy that my own immigrant antecedents had a huge hand in creating, I’d hold my nose and vote for the dude on the right.

Before fleeing this page, please let me explain

Family is everything. Those without families have nothing.

I’ll hand it to Zohran Mamdani that he indeed has family, most of whom have come out in favour of global intifada (i.e., jihad and the destruction of the nation state), which, by definition, mandates the dismantling of the American and all other democracies in the world and their replacement with a caliphate.

I won’t quote all the relevant chapters and verses of the Quran, hadiths, and safirs that call for the submission or death of all non-Muslims. You can Google it yourselves. The important point is that Mamdani’s first allegiance will always be to his religion (Islam), not to the U.S. Constitution.

Why? Because allegiance to any system of governance outside Islam constitutes apostasy and therefore merits death at the hands of his coreligionists. More on that later.

As the election of Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) to Congress has already proven, Islamists spout a message of universal tolerance until taking their seat in the House, then change their tune to align with that of their constituent coreligionists, calling for the erasure of the state of Israel and the annihilation of all Jews in the world. Omar had the nerve to proclaim the bloody-handed president of Somalia, a so-called “shit hole country” if there ever was one, “Our President,” while celebrating the wrong Independence Day.

But there is a reason why wannabe leaders like Mamdani, Omar, Tlaib and many others get away with their shameless shell game without any qualms of conscience. It’s because they have no conscience, while the West’s latest generation of voters is wracked by too much conscience (i.e., manufactured guilt).

“Conscience” is a uniquely Christian concept rooted in the writings of Aristotle and later those of Thomas Aquinas, neither of whom figure into the Islamic pantheon of prophets, which is to say that most Christians have a moral compass while the pious Muslim has none.

Every Muslim, under pain of execution, is compelled to blindly follow his leader (the Prophet Muhammed and his local imam) straight to the nearest slaughterhouse, which is usually right around the corner. Insubordination is equated with apostasy and punishable by death. Blind submission to authority and the pronounced absence of a moral compass is key to the spectacular success of the Muslim Brotherhood, Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iranian mullahs, and other Islamic fundamentalist terror groups calling for global intifada.

Wannabe NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates this “global intifada.” How progressive is that?