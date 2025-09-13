SEPTEMBER 11 MARKED THE 24TH ANNIVERSARY of the Islamic terror attack on New York’s Twin Towers that murdered 2,977 innocent Americans.

How curious is it that the assassination of Charlie Kirk took place on September 10 while the deadliest foreign assault on America soil took place on September 11?

I’m not into predestination, or even numerology, but this latest chapter in the Holocaust, that is, the Palestinian assault on Israel of October 7, 2023 was planned for the day after Palestinians and their Arab allies launched the Yom Kipper War of October 6, 1973, exactly 50 years earlier.

These are not random occurrences and neither was the planned murder of Charlie Kirk as the ensuing investigation has revealed.

In the wake of his assassination, the tragic events of 911 that figured so prominently in propelling a once vibrant democracy toward a predictably dismal, dystopian future are being largely ignored by both the mainstream and social media, although the two events are inseparably linked.

How is that even possible?

It’s possible because a polarized America has arrived at yet another inflection point in its turbulent history.

In differential calculus and differential geometry, an inflection point, point of inflection, flex, or inflection is a point on a smooth plane curve at which the curvature changes sign.

Most think of politics as a smooth plane curve, although in reality it’s always circular. Move far enough to the Left and one arrives at the far-Right in America’s single-party system: two squads from the same team passing the ball back and forth with a constantly shifting goalpost.

Ever wonder how a novice politician with a negative net worth can take their seat in Congress then emerge four years later with $40 million in the bank? Call it a personal inflection point. Or whatever.

The firing on Fort Sumpter on April 12, 1861 was an inflection point that led to a half million deaths and profound changes in American society.

Pearl Harbor was an inflection point that led to the total destruction of the Empire of Japan and unleashed a nuclear genii that promises to end all life on Earth.

September 11, 2001 was an inflection point that triggered a $2.2 trillion, 20-year American-led assault on the Middle East that achieved absolutely nothing.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk is an inflection point that somehow has overshadowed even the horrors of 911 because a polarized America, desensitized by a daily diet of mass murder, is no longer cognizant of the lessons of history. Americans are not on the same page anymore, as they were in the 1940s when facing massive threats to world peace and their own wellbeing. Nobody even cares that the bad children are wrecking the sandbox.